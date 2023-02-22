Four money transfer scams to beware of in Cameroon in 2023 | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Imane Charioui, Director of Francophone Africa, WorldRemit

AOUNDE, Cameroon, 22 February, 2023,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The rapid growth of mobile money technology has disrupted the financial sector in Sub-Saharan Africa, fuelling social-economic transformation in many countries and the growth has provided considerable benefits to citizens looking to access reliable financial services.

In fact, Africa accounts for 70% of the world’s $1 trillion USD mobile money value. In 2021, the value of Africa’s mobile money transactions increased 39% to $701.4 billion USD from $495 billion USD in 2020, highlighting the future of banking in the continent as mobile money reduces transaction costs for users and helps households to manage their cash flows more effectively, manage risk and build working capital.

In Cameroon, the rise of mobile money has enabled 98% of the population to be covered by a mobile GSM network (2G and above), accelerating financial inclusion and…