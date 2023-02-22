Global C-Pop Artist and Fashion Icon Tia Lee makes waves at London Fashion Week 







Her inaugural appearance at the fashion extravaganza peaked with her exclusive reveal of a stunning Julien Macdonald FW23 couture to the world for the first time HONG KONG, SAR, 22 February 2022/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), a global C-pop singer and fashion icon, made waves at the London Fashion Week (LFW) on […]

