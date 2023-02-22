Group launches electronic recording device to facilitate justice delivery







A human rights group, Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative also known as Partners West Africa, Nigeria, has officially launched an electronic recording facility called Q-Soft Denovo to ensure an effective record of court proceedings by judges and magistrates in the Federal Capital Territory. With the device, the group said it is contributing its quota towards facilitating justice delivery in the city.

Source: Guardian Newspaper