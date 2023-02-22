Local elections chance to advance peace in Central African Republic: UN envoy







MINUSCA/Hervé Serefio – MINUSCA peacekeepers and Central African defence and security forces patrol Bangui. New York, USA, 22 February 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/Upcoming local elections represent a “significant opportunity” to advance the peace and political process in the Central African Republic (CAR), the head of the UN mission in the country, MINUSCA, told the Security Council on Tuesday. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper