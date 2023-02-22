Man City fighting fires ahead of Champions League test | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester City’s quest to finally conquer Europe resumes on Wednesday when Pep Guardiola’s men travel to RB Leipzig, but all is not well for the English champions on or off the field.

City appeared to have laid down a marker in the Premier League title race by beating leaders Arsenal 3-1 away last week, only to then throw away two points by conceding late to draw 1-1 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

They are also playing under a cloud after being charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules by the Premier League, dating back to the 2009/10 season.

Defender Kyle Walker described City’s sloppiness in relinquishing top spot in the Premier League at the weekend as “unacceptable”.

“Sometimes it’s football and sometimes it’s emotion,” he said. “Every game should be treated the same — like a cup final.”

A two-point deficit at the top of the table could turn into five should Arsenal win their game in hand against struggling Everton.

A lack of…