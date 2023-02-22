NAPTIP scales up digital campaign to stem tide of trafficking







To further boost strategic interventions targeted at controlling the scourge of human trafficking in Nigeria, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), has again partnered with the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria to intensify its digital campaign and scale visibility of the agency and its partners through the deployment of e-learning, (electronic learning), hub as a depository for counter human trafficking knowledge.

