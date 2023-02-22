



A recent poll conducted by SBM Intelligence in partnership with Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria sheds light on the impact of ethnicity and religion on Nigerian voter turnout. The poll gathered data from 11,534 respondents across the country, probing into their voting intentions and preferences in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. Voter turnout for […]

The post New poll reveals impact of ethnicity, religion on Nigerian voter turnout appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper