Nigeria’s political ‘godfather’ — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Bola Tinubu, a political “godfather” famed for his strategic deftness and clout, has never hidden his ambition to be president of Nigeria.

Last year, when he announced his plans to champion the ruling All Progressives Congress APC party in this weekend’s election, Tinubu said he would be fulfilling a “lifelong” goal.

“It’s my turn,” he later told supporters in his Yoruba language, upsetting APC rivals with a phrase that has become his campaign slogan.

Now the 70-year-old gets to test his mettle against two other main rivals in the ballot to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, a man Tinubu brags he helped put into power.

He will run against opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer Atiku Abubakar and surprise third party candidate Peter Obi from the Labour Party.

Often referred to as “Jagaban,” a chieftain’s title, Tinubu has spent years building his Lagos powerbase into a nationwide network of contacts from Lagos market cooperatives and transport…