Nigeria’s wealthy Atiku Abubakar, a serial presidential hopeful | The Guardian Nigeria News

Campaigning around the country for Nigeria’s opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of Saturday’s election for the country’s top job, former vice president Atiku Abubakar is treading a familiar path.

This week’s election will be the wealthy 76-year-old’s sixth attempt in three decades to claim the Aso Rock presidential villa in Abuja.

Vying for the top job in Africa’s most populous country, Abubakar will face his main rivals Bola Tinubu from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party and Peter Obi, the surprise third frontrunner from the Labour Party.

Born in the northeastern state of Adamawa, in a town close to Cameroon, Abubakar is Muslim and from the Fulani ethnic group, as is current president Muhammadu Buhari, 79, who steps down after completing his two terms.

Despite a humble background and having a father opposed to Western education, Abubakar — widely known as “Atiku” in Nigeria — eventually enrolled in school and university before…