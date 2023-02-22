NSCDC, NIS deploy 1,400 personnel for elections in Edo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Immigration Service on Wednesday said they had deployed more than 1,400 officers for the 2023 general elections in Edo.

The security agencies confirmed this in Benin during a meeting of their heads with the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police on Duty for Zone 5, Mr Ede Ayuba.

Mr Emmanuel Ojile, the Deputy Commandant of the NSCDC in Edo, said the corps had deployed 1,100 men of the command to complement the Nigeria police in ensuring peaceful exercise.

Ojile said that the officers had undergone needed intensive training in the last two months to make the exercise hitch-free.

On his part, the Deputy Controller, NIS, Mr Patrick Oyedoh, said the command deployed 350 officers to synergise with other sister security agencies in the state towards successful elections.

Oyedoh said that the service was also prepared to prevent non-Nigerians from participating in the election.

He expressed optimism…