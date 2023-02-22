NYSC deploys 200,000 corp members for 2023 general elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed over 200,000 Corps members as adhoc staff for the 2023 general elections.

This is just as the Scheme inaugurated a ‘Distress Call Centre’ as part of efforts to ensure the safety of corps members during the poll.

NYSC’s Director General, Brigadier General, Yushau Dogara Ahmed, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, at a press conference on the preparedness of the Scheme ahead of the elections.

He said about 80 percent of the adhoc staff to be deployed for the exercise are corps members.

According to him, those to participate at the elections have already been trained by INEC officials both in and outside orientation camps.

He said: “Those who are participating in this election have already been trained. Some of them are trained outside the camps. Those who just passed out were trained by INEC officials in the camp. Proper training has been given to them, guidelines were given to them. They have been well informed and they…