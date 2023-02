As Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday, the Health Sector Reform Coalition (HSRC), has cautioned Nigerians to stay away from violence and vote peacefully knowing that the Nigerian health system is very fragile and does not have enough hands to take care of series of people who will be injured.

The post 2023 elections: Health Sector Coalition cautions Nigerians against violence appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper