Nigerians will hold you responsible if BVAS fail on Saturday – Situation Room tells NCC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Thursday informed the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) that it will be held responsible for any network issues and internet outages on election day.

Situation Room Convener, Ene Obi who stated this in Abuja while presenting the group pre-election findings, said it was important to inform the commission in time as a key stakeholder in the process.

Ene said: “For the first time, the BVAS will be deployed nationwide in a general election. This makes the National Communications Commission (NCC) a key stakeholder in the process.

“The Commission will be held responsible for any network issues and internet outages on election day. Security agencies are expected to deploy adequately to hotspots as identified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to forestall violence.

She disclosed that the body has received reports of delays of training of ad hoc staff across the country, delays in…