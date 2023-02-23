Somalia: UN official underlines need to advance women’s participation in public life







UN Photo/Loey Felipe – Anita Kiki Gbeho, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia, briefs the Security Council meeting on the situation in Somalia. New York, USA, 23 February 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/Despite many challenges, Somalia has made significant progress in advancing key national priorities, but enhancing women’s political participation […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper