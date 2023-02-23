X-raying presidential candidates’ plan for health — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

•Experts challenge candidates on political economy of health, how to improve ailing sector

Health is wealth. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation. Several studies have shown that there cannot be any meaningful development without a robust health plan.

At the heart of World Health Organisation’s (WHO) ideal health plan is ensuring Universal Health Insurance (UHC) through pre-paid health insurance model.

Ahead of February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, the four leading presidential candidates -Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)- through their manifestos, have made promises to Nigerians on why they should be elected.

Obi, Kwankwaso, Atiku and Tinubu have listed their priorities for fixing Nigeria’s ailing health sector. They have promised to tackle lots of issues, including Nigeria’s degenerating…