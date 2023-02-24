FG secures five-year US visa term for Nigerians





The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed the full implementation of a new visa reciprocity policy for citizens of the United States of America with effect from March 1, 2023. The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, gave the directive following the approval for the implementation of the new Bilateral Consular Policy Agreements between the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper