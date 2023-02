Over 1000 Muslims in Lagos have come together to rally support and endorsed the All Progressives Congress Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the poll, adding that he contributed a lot to the country, promoting democracy, good governance and economic development.

The post Lagos Muslim Community backs Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu’s reelection appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper