PDP closes campaign activities for national elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed all its campaign units, support groups and supporters of its candidates to end all forms of campaign.

The party gave the directive in a statement issued in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

Ologunagba said that in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, all campaign activities and materials related to its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the National Assembly Candidates for the Saturday elections closed midnight on Thursday.

“The public, particularly the media should take note that our Party and candidates will not be liable for any campaign activity and/or material that appears on any platform after the stipulated time.

He appreciated Nigerians for the unprecedented outpouring of love, solidarity and support for Abubakar, his running mate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa and the National Assembly candidates of our Party throughout the campaign period.

“We urge Nigerians to remain…