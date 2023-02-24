





Rivers State Police Command on Friday arrested a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Chinyere Igwe in the state. Police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko in a statement said Igwe, a lawmaker representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency was arrested with foreign currencies and a list of how to distribute it. “Police Officers from Rivers State Command […]

The post Police arrest House of Reps member with $498,100, distribution list in Rivers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper