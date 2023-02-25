Appeal Court dismisses Nwajuba’s suit against Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Lagos State has ordered the restriction of all forms of human and vehicular movement from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m on Saturday.

4 hours ago

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed the full implementation of a new visa reciprocity policy for citizens of the United States of America with effect from March 1, 2023. The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, gave the directive following the approval for the implementation of the new Bilateral Consular Policy Agreements between the…