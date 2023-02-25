Elections outcome mustn’t disunite Nigeria, says Shettima | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, has urged the entire country to ensure that the outcome of the 2023 elections does not disunite the country.

Shettima, who voted at his Shettima Kukawa 023 polling unit, Lawan Bukar Ward, Maiduguri metropolis by 11:45 am, told newsmen that “one out of every four black men in the world is a Nigerian,” warning, “so we cannot afford to mess up the election”.

He described the 2023 presidential election as “a very momentous election in the contemporary history of this country,” stressing that it is too important to be messed up.

Shettima expressed confidence that APC would win the election, saying that the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, possesses the “maturity, experience, exposure and, most importantly, the intellect to drive the process of nation building.”

The APC vice presidential candidate lamented the late arrival of election materials at most polling units and the…