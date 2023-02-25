Situation room score INEC low on deployment of election materials, decry voter intimidation







As the Presidential and National Assembly elections get underway, the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the late deployment of election materials across the country. Presenting the group interim statement on the election, Saturday in Abuja, Situation room Convener, Ene Obi said reports from a network of […]

