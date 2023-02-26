Deployment of BVAS technology in Saturday election a masterstroke says Aviation Minister

—says, cash crunch won’t affect outcome

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has hailed the seamless conduct of the Presidential elections, attributing the development to the deployment of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the process by the electoral umpire.

Sirika spoke to newsmen, Saturday, immediately after he cast his vote at Sirika Ward, Polling Unit 004 located at Dubawa Gari Primary Tank in Dutsi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Even as he denied claims that the recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cashless policy and the fuel crisis will have an impact on the election’s results.

He said that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) implementation of BVAS was a genius move that put an end to the previously alarming incidence of rigging that marred elections in the past.

“I am very excited and I am very happy. I’m very glad and I thank technology, that the voting is so smooth, peaceful and without rancour. This is a departure…