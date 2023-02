Fans of Turkish first division club Fenerbahçe Istanbul have asked the government in the country to resign. The fans chanted “Man, resign!” during their home game against Konyaspir in Istanbul on Saturday night. They spoke of 20 years of lies and fraud, as can be heard on a video shared by the fan platform Tek […]

