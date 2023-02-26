INEC certifies Tinubu’s victory in Ekiti | The Guardian Nigeria News

Collation resumes tomorrow

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has won Ekiti State with 201,494 defeating his closest rival Alhaji Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 89, 554.

The Collation Officer for the just concluded Presidential election in Ekiti, Prof. Akeem Olawale Lasisi, who is the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State, disclosed the results at the national collation centre, Abuja on Sunday.

He said the APC won after the collation of the results from across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

Lasisi explained that the total votes cast during the election were 314,472, while the total valid votes stood at 308,171, just as the total rejected votes is 6301.

He said 1703 votes were cancelled due to the bye-pass of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and over-voting.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu…