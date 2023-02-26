INEC postpone election in 141 polling units in Bayelsa | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, has postponed elections in 141 polling units in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Yakubu, while briefing journalists at the collation centre in Abuja, stated that the electoral process was disrupted in Wards 4, 6, 8, and 14, adding that “40 out of 141 polling units have materials intact.”

He noted that the situation is now under control, and the commission decided to postpone the election after INEC ad hoc staff expressed apprehension about going back to conduct the election.

INEC’s chairman added that the electoral body has decided that the election will be held tomorrow, on February 26.

“We have a situation in Bayelsa state, particularly in the capital of Yenogoa where in four wards — wards 4,6,8,14 involving 141 polling units, the process was disrupted,” Yakubu said.

“We remobilised security, and the situation is calm for us to continue the process. But the youth corps members expressed some…