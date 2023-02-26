Tottenham deepen Chelsea’s crisis | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tottenham heaped more pressure on under-fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter as goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane earned Spurs a 2-0 win on Sunday.

Victory consolidates Tottenham’s place in the Premier League top four as they opened up a four-point lead over fifth-placed Newcastle, although the Magpies have two games in hand.

Chelsea remain 10th with their chances of Champions League football next season now seemingly dependent on an unlikely run to win the European Cup for a third time.

Despite splashing over £500 million ($600 million) on new players this season, Potter’s men have now won just twice in 15 games in all competitions.

The former Brighton boss spoke this week of the mental toll that run has taken as he has had to deal with abuse from supporters aimed at his family.

Chelsea’s new owners have remained steadfast in their support of Potter.

But patience must be wearing thin and the Blues chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly was in attendance to watch…