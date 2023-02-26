Voting process disrupted, ballot boxes carted away in Surulere — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Disruption of the voting process and carting away of ballot boxes were, on Saturday, recorded in some polling units in Surulere Local Council of Lagos State.

Some political thugs, around 10 am, invaded polling units at Karounwin, Soyinka, and Jimoh Ojoku streets in Surulere where they shot sporadically into the air. As a result of the assault, those who were in the queue to vote ran away, including the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff.

Voting recommenced some minutes after the thugs left the scene, only for the thugs to return again. During the first visit, the thugs tore the voters’ list pasted on the walls by the polling units, but when the thugs returned the second time, they opened the ballot box at polling unit 035 and took away some ballot papers.

It was learnt that it was after the two incidents of invasion had happened that policemen arrived at the scene. Some soldiers later joined the policemen maintaining peace and order at the scene.

The…