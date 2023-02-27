2023 election: Peter Obi wins in Enugu, defeats Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been declared winner of the Saturday 25 of February presidential election in Enugu State. Obi, a third-party candidate, polled a total number of 428,640 votes according to the results announced on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) collation officers for the 17 Local […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper