Despite glitches, YIAGA Africa scores BVAS over 80% | The Guardian Nigeria News

YIAGA Africa said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed in Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly polls in Nigeria functioned properly in 88 per cent of the polling units it monitored across the country. There are 176,606 polling units nationwide.

Yiaga Africa’s Watching The Vote in its preliminary findings released in Abuja on Sunday, said it observed that BVAS was deployed for the accreditation of voters and matching of the results in the 99 per cent of the polling units its election observers monitored.

“In 88 per cent of polling units, the BVAS functioned properly. However, in nine per cent of polling units, the BVAS malfunctioned, and it was fixed and in two per cent of the polling units, it malfunctioned and was replaced,” Yiaga Africa’s Chair, Watching The Vote Working Group, Dr Hussaini Abdu and Executive Director, Samson Itodo said in the report.

YIAGA Africa stated further that on adherence to election procedures and additional process…