Nigeria's future at risk due to compromised electoral process, says Obasanjo





Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has issued an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing concern over the integrity of the country’s recent presidential and National Assembly elections. In the letter, Obasanjo claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had allegedly compromised its officials to manipulate the election process and revert to manual transmission […]

