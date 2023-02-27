UN’s Guterres attacks human rights violations in speech to UN council — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has sent a fiery appeal with urgent warnings, saying human rights are being trampled all over the world.

Guterres opened the session of the UN Human Rights Council with the appeal on Monday in Geneva.

“As the international community marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, it is under assault from all sides.

“It is misused and abused. It is exploited for political gain and it is ignored often by the very same people.

“Some governments chip away at it. Others use a wrecking ball. Today’s public disregard and private disdain for human rights are a wake-up call.”

Guterres called for the world to confront this and he appealed to both governments and citizens to “revitalize” and implement the declaration.

“Instead of continuing this progress, we have gone into reverse.”

He said poverty and hunger are growing, social cohesion and trust are weakening as the gap between rich and poor widens.

According…