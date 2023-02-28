2023 election: Atiku wins in Bauchi, defeats Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso | The Guardian Nigeria News

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been declared the winner of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election in Bauchi State.

Atiku polled a total number of 426,607 votes according to the results announced on Tuesday by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) collation officers for all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, emerged as Atiku’s closest rival in the state with a total of 316,694 votes.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, polled 72,103 votes, while the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, trailed with a total vote of 27,373.

A total of 2,749,268 voters were registered in the state, according to the INEC collation officers, and 899,769 of them were accredited.

While the total number of valid votes was 853,516 and the number of rejected votes was 29,030, the…