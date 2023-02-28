2023 election: Atiku wins in Kebbi, defeats Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso | The Guardian Nigeria News

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been declared the winner of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election in Kebbi State.

Atiku polled a total of 285,175 votes, according to the results announced on Tuesday by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) collation officers for all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, emerged as Atiku’s closest rival in the state with a total of 248,088 votes.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, polled a total vote of 10,682 while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, polled 5,038 votes.

A total of 2,032,041 voters were registered in the state, according to the INEC collation officers, and 599,201 of them were accredited.

While the total number of valid votes was 559,522 and the total number of rejected votes was 31,953, the total…