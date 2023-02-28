2023 election: Obi wins in Plateau, defeats Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election in Plateau State. Obi polled a total number of 466,272 votes according to the results announced on Tuesday evening by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) collation officers for all the Local Government Areas […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper