2023 election: Peter Obi wins in Nasarawa, defeats Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso | The Guardian Nigeria News

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election in Nasarawa State.

Obi, a third-party candidate, polled a total number of 191, 361 votes according to the results announced on Monday evening by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) collation officers for the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state

Obi’s closest rival in the state, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged with a total vote of 172,922.

On the other hand, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, received 147,093 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate,

Rabiu Kwankwaso trailed with 12,715 votes.

A total of 2,552,716 voters were registered in the state, according to the INEC collation officers, and 562,464 of them were accredited, while the total number of valid votes was 540,566, the number of…