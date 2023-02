Three days after, tension is rising in the land over long wait for the outcome of Saturday’s presidential election. After failing to resolve the slow down of electronic transmission of results into the result viewing portal (IReV), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, resumed collation of results.

The post Drama as observers, Obasanjo, Abdulsalami query elections appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper