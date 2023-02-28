Election: Adamawa APC guber candidate, Binani loses polling unit to Atiku | The Guardian Nigeria News

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Binani failed to deliver her polling unit to the presidential candidate of her party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the just concluded presidential poll.

According to the declared result from the unit by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while the PDP polled 129 votes to win, the APC trailed behind with 101 votes.

Both Senator Binani and the younger brother to the First Lady Aishat Buhari, Modi Halilu, voted at the same Polling Unit in Yola, 006, in Mbamoi Ward but lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Binani will be contesting the state governorship election against the sitting Adamawa state governor Ahmadu Fintiri on March 6, the governorship election in the state.

Senator Aishatu Binani (Adamawa Central), who won the Adamawa State governorship ticket of APC had recently advised Governor Ahmadu Fintiri…