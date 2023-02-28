Election: NBC warns broadcasters against violating provision of electoral laws | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned broadcasters covering and reporting the 2023 elections against violating the provision of the extant electoral laws and Broadcasting Code.

The Director-General of NBC, Malam Balarabe Ilelah, issue the warning in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Ilelah said that the commission had observed that some guests on broadcast stations were making volatile allusions capable of causing unrest in the country.

He, therefore, enjoined all broadcasters to desist from using or allowing their platforms and facilities to be used for the broadcast of content that may lead to the breakdown of law and order.

The NBC boss also warned that appropriate sanctions would be meted out to any erring station that operates outside the confines of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

He said: “The NBC reminds all broadcasters covering and reporting the 2023 General Elections to endeavour to abide by the provisions of the Extant Electoral Law(s), the…