Ifeanyi Ubah wins Anambra South Senate seat | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ashes and charred metal are what mostly remain of the electoral office in Ojoto in southeastern Nigeria.

3 days ago

Voting has commenced at Amantutu polling unit 019, Ward 2, of the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi in Agulu, Anoacha local government area of Anambra state. The exercise started at about 8:40am with Pa Peter Anaedum being the first to cast his vote. The process was moving smoothly without any hitches as at…