Over a Hundred persons with disabilities including deaf and dumb people, crippled persons and other physical challenges in Imo State have benefited from the digital empowerment programme, termed ‘Skill-Up Imo Project’ organized by the state government led by Sen Hope Uzodimma.

Source: Guardian Newspaper