2023 election: Kwankwaso wins in Kano, defeats Tinubu, Atiku, Obi | The Guardian Nigeria News

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been declared the winner of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election in Kano State.

Kwankwaso polled a total number of 997,279 votes according to the results announced on Tuesday evening by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) collation officers for all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, emerged as Kwankwaso’s closest rival in the state with a total of 517,341 votes.

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, scored 131,716 votes while the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, got 28,513 votes.

A total of 5,921,370 voters were registered in the state, according to the INEC collation officers, and 1,769,525 of them were accredited while the total number of valid votes was 1,702,005 the number of rejected votes was 44,405.