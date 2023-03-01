



The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election in Abia state. Obi polled a total number of 327,095 votes according to the results announced on Tuesday by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) collation officers for all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) […]

2023 election: Obi wins in Abia, defeats Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso





