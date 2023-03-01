2023 election: Tinubu wins in Kogi, defeats Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso | The Guardian Nigeria News

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been declared the winner of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election in Kogi State.

Tinubu polled a total number of 240,751 votes according to the results announced on Tuesday by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) collation officers for all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, emerged as Tinubu’s closest rival in the state with a total of 145,104 votes.

On the other hand, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, emerged with a total vote of 56,217 while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso trailed with 4,238 votes.

A total of 1,932,654 voters were registered in the state, according to the INEC collation officers, and 484,884 of them were accredited.

While the total number of valid votes was 456,790 the number of rejected votes was…