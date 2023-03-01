Israel police crack down on legal reform protest | The Guardian Nigeria News

Israeli police clashed Wednesday with protesters rallying against the government’s judicial reform programme which critics say threatens democracy, as lawmakers held a preliminary vote on the latest controversial bill.

Demonstrators in Tel Aviv blocked some streets, and police employed stun grenades, water cannon and officers on horseback in a rare use of force in the coastal city, AFP journalists said.

Some 39 people were arrested for “allegedly rioting and not obeying instructions by police officials”, police said in a statement.

Eleven wounded protesters arrived at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital, a spokesman for the facility told AFP.

“The right to demonstrate is not the right to block the country,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised statement, accusing demonstrators of crossing “a red line”.

“A sovereign country cannot tolerate anarchy,” added Netanyahu, who returned to power late last year at the head of a coalition with ultra-Orthodox…