JAMB dismisses two staff for serious misconduct | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed two of its staff for gross misconduct

The JAMB Benue State Office, Markurdi’s Bilyaminu Ishaku and Andrew Anebi Candidus were listed as the sacked employees in the announcement.

The statement made available to JAMBulletin on Wednesday, 1st March 2023, said their dismissal took effect from 27th February 2023.

The statement read in parts: “sequel to your appearance before the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee and the subsequent recommendations of the committee, I am directed to convey to you the approval of the Honourable Minister of Education of your dismissal from the service of the Board from 27th February 2023 for serious misconduct.”

According to the statement, the dismissal was in line with the Public Service Rule 030401, which defined serious…