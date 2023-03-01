NSCDC destroys 71 illegal refineries, 22 illegal oil bunkering sites, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

In sustenance of the drive to end oil theft and illegal oil bunkering, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has destroyed 71 illegal refineries and 22 illegal oil bunkering sites in the last 14 months.

Commandant General of the Corps, associate professor Ahmed Audi, said that from January to date, the Corps has clamp down against activities of criminal elements such as vandals, economic saboteurs and oil thieves with the use of advanced technologies have impounded 134 trucks, 36 boats and other equipment used in perpetrating illegal oil bunkering in the country.

He made this known at the 2023 celebration of the International Civil Defence Organisation, (ICDO), themed “The Role of Information Technologies in Risks Assessment,” which also doubles as his two years in office and the graduation of its weapon handling, tactics and reformation training program, yesterday in Abuja.

Audi said “The Corps has maintained a dogged fight against the activities of criminal…