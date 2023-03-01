Osun PDP warns INEC against altering declared polls results — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• YCE urges continuation of vote count

• Election flawed but best ever, says monarch

Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against uploading fake National Assembly election results on its backend servers.

In a statement, yesterday, caretaker chairman of the party, Adekunle Akindele, alerted the public of a sinister plot by National Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to collude with some officials of INEC to upload doctored results on the backend servers.

His words: “We have been reliably informed by insiders that the defeated APC candidates are working on an evil plot to tamper with the declared results of last Saturday’s National Assembly elections. The agenda is to upload false results through connivance with some unscrupulous INEC officials. Such fake results will defer from what has been announced.

“We are using this medium to strongly warn against any attempt…