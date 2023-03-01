Thales to hire more than 12,000 people worldwide in 2023 to support its growth trajectory | The Guardian Nigeria News

PARIS, France, 28 February 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-After a record-breaking year for recruitment in 2022, Thales is continuing to hire in 2023

In 2023, Thales plans to hire more than 12,000 new employees to support its strong growth trajectory in its three core markets: Aerospace, Defence and Security, and Digital Identity and Security.

The Group will be hiring all over the world, and expects to take on 5,500 new employees in France, 1,050 in the United Kingdom, 600 in Australia, 550 in India and 540 in the United States.

The recruitment plans follow a series of earlier achievements:

A record level of recruitment in 2022, with 11,500 new hires (50% more than in 2021)

Success in protecting jobs during the COVID public health crisis, particularly by redeploying affected aerospace staff to other businesses

8 consecutive years (2015-2022) of hiring at least 5,000 people annually

Thales is recruiting people in a range of job profiles, for its R&D and…