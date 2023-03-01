Tinubu, Shettima receive Certificate of Return from INEC — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a Certificate of Return to Bola Tinubu, the winner of the February 25, presidential elections.

The certificate was presented to Tinubu by the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who is also Returning Officer of the election.

Yakubu first invited the President-elect, Tinubu to collect and sign the Certificate of Return.

He, thereafter, invited the Vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, who also collected and sign the Certificate of Return.

Present at the event were the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Governors under the platform of APC, Ministers and party members.

INEC had earlier declared Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s presidential election.

The former Lagos state governor polled a…